ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Thursday marked the start of a new era for Orangeburg County schools.

Nearly 2,000 employees from across the county gathered together at the seventh-day Adventist convention center to meet and greet with one another for the first time.

Those who attended were instructed to wear white as a symbol of a fresh start and unity ahead of the new school year.

The county's three school districts consolidated into one district on July 1 and the new superintendent echoed that call for togetherness.

"I feel pretty good about it" says Dr. Darrell Johnson, superintendent Orangeburg Consolidated school districts, "I think people are leaving refreshed and unified. We all realize and under stand the new math...we all are one, one district with one goal."

Students are set to head back to the classroom on Monday August 19.