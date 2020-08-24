Elementary and Middle schools in the Orangeburg County School District began the school year online high school students will start virtually Friday.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Monday marked the start of a unique school year for schools in Orangeburg County.

Elementary and middle schools in the Orangeburg County School District began the school year online on Monday.

High school students in the county will start online on August 31st.

Dr. Shawn Foster, who is in his first year as district superintendent, says the transition to learning virtually has been smooth.

“We’re continuing to try to provide support for our students and our teachers during this time but it’s exciting and I think our teachers have taken hold to the thought of something new," Dr. Foster says. "We’re in new times and the only way we’ll know if it works is if people get in and actually do it.”

Dr. Foster also encourages parents to continue to be patient with teachers and the entire district during this transitional period.

“I’m asking for our community to cheer our teachers on so that if things don’t go as planned we pick them up." Dr. Foster said.

Plans are still in place for the District to return to in person learning on September 11th.