'I ain’t never been to no prom.' Orangeburg Senior Helping Center holds prom for its senior members

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Senior Helping Center threw a senior prom for its members on Thursday.

The senior prom is a milestone in the lives of many, a day most people never forget. For seniors at the center, they got to take a walk down memory lane.

For others, they experienced it for the first time.

“Nobody asked me and I figured if they did ask me, my father wouldn’t have let me go," said Lutrietia Logan.

She says she wasn't able to attend her high school senior prom, partly because her family couldn't afford it.

On Thursday, she made up for lost time. The center hired a DJ to play oldies music, and some members took to the dance floor. Logan says the experience brought back memories.

“I was young, I was in high school, I was single, I didn’t have no husband, no children, so I felt good about that," said Logan.

Hattie Hogan says she experienced prom for the first time in style, getting to take pictures in a limousine.

“It’s a happy day for me, since I ain’t never had, I ain’t never been to no prom so this is a happy day," said Hogan.

Administrators at the center say bringing the prom to life took a village and was made possible with the help of community donations.