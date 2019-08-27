ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, high school football is cranking up into high gear and the touchdown club is making sure it’s the best season to date.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club has been around since 2002.

It started as a way to acknowledge coach Buddy Pough’s football team at South Carolina State University, but over the years it’s grown to recognize many high school and college football athletes throughout the Orangeburg county area.

From awarding a player of the week, to providing academic scholarships the club hopes to inspire the next generation of Orangeburg athletes to reach for the stars.

The club also hosts prominent football players and coaches like Marcus Lattimore and Dabo Sweeney who have come and spoke at the regular Thursday meeting.

Thursdaym, August 29th launches the clubs first meeting for the season and the general public is invited to attend.

For more information contact the president of the club, Rob Hibbens at 803-534-1184.