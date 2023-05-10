Samaritan House of Orangeburg calls for more beds to prepare for City of Orangeburg urban camping ordinance

Orangeburg City Council has tabled their urban camping ordinance. The proposed rule would have restricted where unhoused people could sleep

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg was expected to have the third and final reading of its urban camping ordinance this past Tuesday.

The ordinance would prevent someone unhoused from using public places like sidewalks or parks to sleep, but that's been put on hold.

That decision came after members of the Samaritan House of Orangeburg, a group that offers a place to stay to the unhoused, spoke at the council meeting.

They said they didn't have enough beds to handle a possible increase in people coming to their facility if this ordinance passed.

The housing facility said it's almost at capacity and has a waiting list of approximately 40 people hoping to get a bed. The Samaritan House of Orangeburg's board members will now create a coalition between local leaders, social services and mental health groups.

They'll want to have a discussion soon to determine how to move forward and get more resources to help the unhoused.

Henry Miller, the executive director at the Samaritan House of Orangeburg, said one solution is to trade out their single beds for bunk beds.

"Roughly, it's going to take us about $55,000 to get these bunk beds to be able to increase the capacity of what we have here at the Samaritan House," said Miller. "And we're hoping that the community as a whole comes together to help get these funds."

Chief Charles Austin, the director of the Department of Public Safety, said joining the coalition will help find a solution.

"Our purpose is not to criminalize," said Austin. "But to be a part of helping to find workable, meaningful solutions."