Orangeburg voters to decide on bond to fund school projects

Among the changes, the district proposes adding an additional classroom wing to Clark Middle School to serve middle-level students in the central area of the county.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — On November 8, voters in Orangeburg County will decide on a $190 million bond referendum that will fund school improvements throughout the district.

The new wing would be 28,312 square feet. In a statement, the district says in part “We studied every inch of our school campuses to determine upgrades needed to create high-quality teaching and learning environments for the children of Orangeburg County.”

Recent upgrades to Clark Middle School include roofing, windows, and painting, as well as a fence for safety.

Howard Middle School will also be renovated and repurposed for elementary learning, serving students transitioning from Whittaker, Brookdale, and Mellichamp Elementary Schools.

Howard Middle School students will be rezoned to Clark Middle School.

According to the district's website, “The Bond Referendum, if approved by voters, will not increase taxes. It would allow the district to advance funds that will be received annually over 20 years, making them available now to address current needs.”

Other updates that extend beyond the district's classrooms includes playgrounds, athletics, and fine arts facilities. Some of these upgrades include new bleachers, scoreboards, lighting, and sound upgrades for the sports facilities, as well as renovated play space for the younger children.