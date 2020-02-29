ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Many voters headed to the polls on Friday in Orangeburg for their last chance for absentee voting.

The office has been busy all week with voters coming to the polls. Since Monday, the people coming through the doors has continued to grow.

Voters like Betty Jamison, says it's important to have your voice heard at the polls.

"Well I was back in the 60's when it was fighting for voting and I've been voting ever since I was 18," said Jamison. "I want everybody to come out and vote and do what they need to do, especially young people."

She feels voting can greatly impact the future.

"The future's for our grandkids and great grandkids, we need to make it better for them."

Alan Newton has been living in Orangeburg since 1992. He says he wanted to make sure he came to the polls to cast his ballot.

"I think it's real important for people to come out and vote so their opinions can be heard, you know what I'm saying? Everybody has to have a voice," said Newton.

He decided to do absentee voting because of having to work on Saturday.

"I'm a truck driver so I've got to do absentee voting. It makes it easier instead of trying to wait until the last minute so it's good to get it done earlier," explained Newton

Officials at the polls says voters have not had to wait more than 15 minutes to vote.

In 2016 during the democratic presidential primary, there was a 23% turnout.

Director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration, Aurora Smalls, says she believes turnout will be the same, if not better this year.

"Expecting hopefully it will be better than that but I expect it to be busy tomorrow," said Smalls. "Hopefully everyone will come out and cast their vote if they haven't done it this week or did absentee. Hopefully they'll come out and cast their vote. They just have to be patient. But I expect a big crowd."

Not only have they had voters for inside the building, but also curbside voting for those who are senior citizens and can't get around easily.

Smalls believes absentee voting has helped with turnout over the years. She also thinks it's important cast their ballot.

"Whoever we choose is going to represent you. Whether your candidate wins or not, that person still has to represent you. I would like a say in who represents me so I would hope everybody else would like the same," explained Smalls.

Those in charge of precincts also picked up equipment needed to set up for Saturday's democratic presidential primary election.

Polls will open at 7 am and will close at 7 pm.

