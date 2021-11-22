300 turkeys for those in need for the holiday

Organizations in Orangeburg are trying to make sure that no one goes without a turkey for Thanksgiving.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was a chance for organizations in Orangeburg help out those that might not have a turkey on their holiday table.

The Salvation Army and Lanier & Burroughs Law Firm have been distributing food this week to help out their neighbors and put food on the table this Thanksgiving.

“Our law firm absolutely loves this community and this community’s been great to us and we wanna give back any chance and opportunity we get," said managing partner Shane Burroughs of Lanier & Burroughs.

Burroughs says for the past decade, his law firm has been doing drive-through distributions to serve communities in Orangeburg.

This year, they distributed 300 turkeys.

“With the shortage, we did order early and we were a little concerned that we would not have turkeys this year. A lot of prayers went on in that law firm and a lot of people in the community helped us get the 300 turkeys that we were able to get, fortunately," said Burroughs.

People from local churches, soup kitchens, and law enforcement were able to receive the turkeys to redistribute to those in need.

This includes The Salvation Army that will distribute 30 Thanksgiving boxes to Orangeburg County Tech students on Tuesday.

The boxes will include turkey, rice, potatoes, candied yams, and green beans.

“There is a great need for it and so a lot of the students there too are local because it is the technical college so some of them are home anyway because they don’t live far away so I think that they just saw the need," said Captain Kellie Cantrell of The Salvation Army.

Tuesday's distribution to OC Tech students will take place at 10 a.m.