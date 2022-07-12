New sewer lines in Orangeburg County aim help improve water infrastructure in 2023

The request was made for more than $655,000 to fix the infrastructure in that area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — By this this time next year a new sewer line will be installed in two neighborhoods in Orangeburg County.

The project was just approved Wednesday afternoon by the state's joint bond review committee.

Many residents say this project was long overdue.

The South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee approved a request from Orangeburg County for an upgraded sewer system on Hidden Valley and Essex Roads.

“That particular project is in western Orangeburg County and has been really long standing and I know those residents are going to be very pleased to get that relief," said Representative Gilda Cobb Hunter.

The request was made for more than $655,000 to fix the infrastructure in that area.

Funds from the Savannah River Site Settlement contribute to the project. The fund is helping projects around the region including Lexington, Aiken, and Barnwell counties.

Leaders say the help is needed.

“They have suffered for a very long time with water backing up, sewage backing up just standard kinds of issues that no community should be faced with for as long as they have been dealing with that," said Rep. Cobb-Hunter.

According to the county, these neighborhoods are home to legacy septic systems.

The county say it poses a risk of sewage making its way into the county's watershed and into the streams and river which is hazardous to public health.

Resident Rosa Evans has been living in the Hidden Valley neighborhood for about 40 years, right around the time many of its oldest homes were built.

She says she's experienced her share of sewage issues.

“I wanna know how will the cost affect our community. By bringing the sewage line here, will we be apart of the city, and how would the taxes be. But I think it would be a good thing to have it run down on our street," said Evans.