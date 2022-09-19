Students at SC State excited about Vice-President's visit

The fall convocation will Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial center at 1 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Vice-President is coming to the Midlands, Orangeburg to be exact.

Vice-President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at South Carolina State University's convocation tomorrow.

Excited would be an understatement to describe how the students at the school are feeling about Harris's visit.

The visit by the Vice-President comes less than a year after President Joe Biden spoke to the school's fall 2021 graduating class.

“I would say it’s bragging rights a little bit cause it’s not often they just both showed up to an HBCU within the same year that’s a blessing. I would say it’s a big opportunity," said student Kevin White.

According to the university, it welcomed its largest freshman class in 15 years this fall.

Harris is expected to speak about the importance of voting and other topics affecting youth.

“I hope that she expresses the importance of voting and continues to celebrate the legacy, the heritage, and the tradition of going to HBCUs," said junior Kailyn Wrighten.

As an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) alum, students are hoping Harris will acknowledge this personal connection to the student body.

“Maybe talking about her transition into becoming who she is today and how an HBCU impacted that," said freshman Ernest Medina.

The fall convocation will be held at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial center at 1 p.m.