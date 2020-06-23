A call to remove Confederate statues from downtown Orangeburg

Leaders of the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition are demanding change

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some leaders in Orangeburg are demanding a change.

After a rally this weekend in the city of Orangeburg, protesters demand Confederate statues be removed from the area.

"Everyone from all walks of life came together talked about their experience and talked about how we would like to see Orangeburg going forward," says James Glover, President of Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition.

The group intends to have rallies in the future but it isn’t just about gatherings according to Natalie Able, the executive director, who says the group has a list of items they want to see changed.

"First is removing racial restraints throughout the city," says Able, "So we’re starting with the Confederate monument downtown and then we will work through some of the street names."

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler shared this statemen: