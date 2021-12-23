A warm nights sleep for the homeless in Orangeburg

Shelter donates sleeping bags after law enforcement see more individuals sleeping outside.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "Project Warm Sheets"

Local law enforcement in Orangeburg began to see more homeless people sleeping outside, worried about the weather, they partnered with The Samaritan House to collect sleeping bags.

“There are some homeless people that don’t wanna be in a shelter," said executive director of The Samaritan House, Henry Miller.

Miller says the shelter is at capacity.

“We will be able to give them a sleeping bag to stay warm during the winter months," he said.

Last week, the organization donated 30 sleeping bags.

In the spirit of giving, he says, other people have been equally gracious to them, lending a helping hand to the residents at the shelter.

Thanks to community donations, all 30 residents at The Samaritan House will receive gifts on Christmas Eve.

“The citizens of Orangeburg. They are donating money, and they are calling wanting to know, ‘What is the need," he said.

Residents will receive coats, clothing, toiletries, and toys for the children.

“Christmas is in the air, it’s in the air and you can tell by the way the donations and the gifts…and, people just stopping by and giving from the heart, from the heart.”

To donate to Project Warm Sheets, contact Officer Gilmore at (803) 837-9722 or Latisha Walker at (803) 347-5565.