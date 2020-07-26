Another university Zoom call hacked with racial slurs

This time it was South Carolina State University who was having a town hall with parents and students about their virtual reopening

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University town hall Zoom meeting was hacked.

The meeting was with parents and students to discuss the virtual reopening of the school with the university persident James Clark.

As the town hall Zoom meeting was opening, attendees say hackers ented the meeting and began using racial slurs.

We apologize however that the @zoom_us meeting ended abruptly due to what appeared to be a hacking incident. The images and language displayed by the alleged hacker was offensive and inexcusable and we regret that it happened. — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) July 25, 2020

A Facebook post on the university's page thanked students and supporters for tuning into the meeitn and apologized that the meeting ended so abruptley due to the hacking incident

The post say, "The images and language displaced b the alleged hacker was offensive and inexcusable and we regret that it happened. We are contacting Zoom regarding the meeting."

The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.