Eutawville Police are looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Ariel Marie Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at her home in Eutawville.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a possibly endangered teen by the name of Ariel Marie Baker of Eutawville.

Baker is 16 years old and according to authorities, was last seen on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at her home.

She is five feet and two inches tall and 105 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and could possibly be wearing denim shorts while the shirt and shoes are unknown.

Baker is reported to have developmental issues and takes medication but has not had it in 24 hours.

The police department shares that she has limited contacts in the area and it is unknown if she may be staying with anyone in the area.