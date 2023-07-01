5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family

Aspen was missing for weeks after her mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder.

Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.

After weeks of searching, Aspen was found in Virginia with her father who is now in police custody and charged with Crystal's murder. Pauley, Crystal's brother, said that once she was found, it wasn't easy getting her back in South Carolina.

"Definitely a lot of paperwork for sure, phone calls and doctor's appointments," he said.

Now, Jumper says that Aspen is living with his son and daughter-in-law. He said it's been a new challenge taking care of Aspen, but a challenge they are grateful to take on.

"It's life-changing for them. She needs 24-hour care so it's a challenge," he said. "But we're going to win it. She's in therapy and she's getting better."

On Saturday, family and friends gathered in Orangeburg to celebrate Crystal's life during a memorial service. In attendance was Aura Berardo who said she was a friend of Crystal's and would occasionally watch Aspen.

Aura said Aspen has a condition that makes personalized care crucial and added that she's thankful the child is home and receiving the care she needs.

"When I heard about her mom passing away, it was pretty hard," Aura said. "I was really happy when I heard [Aspen] was alive and coming home."