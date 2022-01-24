Free COVID tests in Orangeburg

Public health employees are urging people to take the tests as soon as they receive them because they will expire.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County health department says its phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking about at-home COVID tests on Monday.

DHEC gave the department 240 tests to give out.

Louise Cleckley picked up the tests for herself and her husband, each kit contains two tests.

“Right now if you get a symptom and you have one at home, it’ll be wise that you can go do it at home. If it happens on the weekend, you might not have no place to get tested," said Cleckley.

One resident says he would prefer if the tests were administered by a medical professional.

“It doesn’t sit right with me. But if I had to, if it was the last resort due to weather conditions or the shutdown of the establishment, I would have to settle for a portable COVID test," he said.

Cleckly says she's a COVID survivor and was happy to get the test. She had picked it up for a family member that was experiencing symptoms.

“They’re running quickly so they said. They might be out really quick so I’m glad I got here in time to get one for her, ” she added.

She also encourages others who take the at-home tests to get in touch with their doctor if they receive a positive test result.

"If you do it at home, you might not be documented. So you want to make sure that you're documented too so that the health department can contact you so that you can get your rules for the quarantine."