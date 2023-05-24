Authorities looking for missing teen in City of Orangeburg

Authorities believe the teen may be with his girlfriend.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a teen who they believe has run away.

According to a report and statement shared on Thursday, 17-year-old Jaylen Tywon Benjamin was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of St. Paul Apartments in Orangeburg.

Authorities said he is believed to be with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sha'Karia Sadiyah Sharperson. According to a report filed by an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer, authorities are searching the areas of Whaley Street near the Orangeburg Milling Company or Dantzler Street where Benjamin is said the frequent. However, he hasn't been seen by law enforcement in either area.

Benjamin is described as being about five feet five inches tall and 145 pounds with short-cropped black hair and a low beard or goatee.

Sharperson is described as about five feet five inches tall and 259 pounds with black hair.