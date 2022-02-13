City of Orangeburg issues precautionary boil water advisory

The repair of a two-inch line resulted in water temporarily being shut off. The advisory is in place as a precaution.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Several residents in the city of Orangeburg are being urged to boil their water following a leak that forced workers to temporarily stop service.

According to the city's department of public utilities, the boil water advisory primarily impacts residents between 2208 and 2332 Cannon Bridge Road, 103 Kennerly Road, 104 Podium Road, Woodchopper Drive, Wish Drive, Nipper Drive, Robinson Road, and Tatum Road.

Customers at these addresses or on these roads are being asked to boil their water for a full minute before using it for cooking or drinking. Customers not listed who are near the area who lost water or water pressure should do the same.

The advisory follows work by the city's water division on a two-inch leak in the area that forced them to shut off water for a brief period of time. While short, that lower pressure could allow outside substances such as bacteria to seep into the system which is why providers often suggest the boil water advisory precaution. To confirm that there is no contamination, water providers typically send a sample for testing.

Until such a time, residents in the impacted areas are urged to continue the one-minute boil.