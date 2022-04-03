Orangeburg family searches for answers after man shot, killed in New Orleans

Brandon Bovain was shot and killed while on vacation in New Orleans.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After an Orangeburg man was gunned down in New Orleans while on vacation, his family wants answers.

33-year-old Brandon Bovain was shot in New Orleans on February 25 while enjoying the Mardi Gras festival.

According to authorities, Bovain was killed by a stray bullet.

Detectives in New Orleans say he was by his car in a hotel parking lot when two people in two other cars began shooting at each other.

His older brother, James Bovian, says his younger brother loved to travel and had decided on a whim to go to Mardi Gras with his girlfriend and their younger brother.

James says all the family wants is justice for Brandon.

He says he got a call from a family member around 9 p.m. on the night of his brother's death. "I answered the phone call, and I found out that he was shot. It didn't really register ... maybe shot in the arm or shot in the leg, nothing fatal."

He described his brother a kind and loving person and father. "He was a good person at heart ... loving, loved kids, he had a little son, three years old that he left behind."