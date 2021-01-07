Bringing the taste of the fair to downtown Orangeburg

Residents are getting a small preview of the fair food from now until July 4th.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fair will return this year.

The fair is scheduled from October 5th through the 10th.

"Of course, I'm excited for the fair to come back," expressed Kynndi Smith, Orangeburg resident. "I missed going and all of that good stuff."

"It's always a big thing to come to the fair in October," said Renee Bell-Patty, Orangeburg resident. "We missed going last year."

Until then, residents are getting a small preview of the fair food from now until July 4th.

"I was riding by and told my husband the fair food is back," said Bell-Patty.

The fair was canceled last year due to Covid, which led to smaller drive-thru events happening to fill the void of people missing out on their favorite foods.

"It was a disappointment," said Smith. "It was a disappointment for everyone involved, including the staff and fairgoers."

Need to get your fair food fix before the fair joins us later this year? 🍟🍬 Well the Orangeburg County Fair has you covered! Come on downtown and grab some food for lunch, dinner or both! 😋 Posted by Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association on Thursday, June 24, 2021

While the Orangeburg Fair is set to return in October, locals News 19 talk to say they are excited to have a little taste before the big event.

"I came back from being out of town, and I happened to see all of the stuff here, said Smith. "I wanted to see want was going on, and I do love fair food so much."