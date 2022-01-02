Business owner gets fresh start in Holly Hill

Elizabeth Day says she's come a long way from last year when she lost her first salon in fire, but is happy to have a new beginning in Holly Hill.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Elizabeth Day opened up Today's Styles hair salon in Holly Hill last year during the pandemic. She says the town helped give her a fresh start.

“How gracious and loving and kind this community is, has definitely helped me stay in the business longer," said Day.

Day says she's been in business for eight months and it was off to a rough start.

“They always say in my industry, your first year you’re going to starve," she said.

However, she says the community of Holly Hill embraced her with open arms which is something she didn't experience in other cities.

“They don’t like to see you on your feet, so when they hear your struggling, they’re definitely the first ones to be like, ‘What can I do for you,'" said Day.

Day says she's come a long way from last year when she lost her first salon in a fire. She says for her, Holly Hill is a new beginning.

“Falling on a darkest of time after a fire is very devastating, you lose everything. Turning around, making something, like having a good comeback has been amazing," said Day.

She also says with talks surrounding more business coming to the Holly Hill area, it's a great time to own a business in town.