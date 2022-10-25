Calhoun County council approves first property tax increase in three years

Property owners with an appraised value of $100,000 in 2021 will pay an increase of $88.56 more a year.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County council has approved increased millage for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, which for property owners means an increase in taxes.

The total countywide millage is now 280.7, compared to 277.92 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“Taxes are based on the assessment of all property in the county," said finance director James Okoronkwo.

The total millage is inclusive of Calhoun County Schools, the Sandy Run Fire district, and Calhoun County Rural Fire District. County officials say this is the first property tax increase in three years.

“There’s a limitation on how much the millage can go up, and there’s a limitation on how much the assessment can go up so we are under those guidelines," he said.

County leaders say many factors went into this increase including the increased cost of providing services like EMS and the sheriff's department.

“However the cost of providing services at the level that it’s needed for things to run smoothly in the county has gone up," said Okoronkwo.

Another factor considered is agricultural buildings will be tax exempt. These are buildings throughout the state used to house livestock, grain, and other products.

“We are not trying to apply all that to the citizens, we are very considerate of that however we still have to have some increase and that increase is also limited by state code," he said.