One dead, one seriously injured in car fire in Orangeburg county

Troopers say it happened around 9:30am about two miles east of Neeses.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning car accident in Orangeburg county.

According to Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. A Chevy sedan was traveling eastbound on Ninety-Six road about two miles east of Neeses when it went off the road.

The sedan, according to Trooper Tidwell, hit an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the coroner.