ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Charleston County man has been charged in the 2018 kidnapping and assault of an Orangeburg man.

“This individual was developed early on as a suspect in this case,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “It may have taken a while to get him into our hands, but we don’t because of time.”

Adrian Dawson, 31, has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, second-degree assault and battery by a mob and criminal conspiracy.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified on July 24, 2018 that an Orangeburg man had been assaulted after being abducted by several male subjects the night before.

The man said that around 11 p.m. that night he had been walking on Seawright Street when a subject in a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside asking for a cigarette.

When the man stated he had no cigarettes, his head was covered in a shirt or cloth by several subjects before being shoved into the vehicle, according to the report.

He told investigators he was driven about 15 to 20 minutes before the vehicle stopped in what turned out to be a wooded area where he was beaten and burned with cigarettes by the subjects.

Investigators believe the man was assaulted in order to get him to confess to a Charleston-area homicide.

Dawson becomes the third subject charged in the kidnapping and assault.

Leon Kennedy, a 28-year-old Charleston man, and Walter Huggins, 26 of Orangeburg, were charged last year.