Student literacy night at Brookdale Elementary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Educators at Brookdale Elementary say reading is fundamental for every aspect of a child's education.

The school hosted their annual Child Literacy Night on Thursday.

“With the literacy component being achieved, children are successful across all other content areas," said Brookdale Elementary school teacher Dr. Mary Williams.

Williams said the mission of this annual event is to empower its young students to read.

“What we want to do was bring awareness to the parents, the students, about literacy opportunities that are available in our community," said Williams.

Parents are also given tools to enforce literacy at home with the help of a local early childhood expert Dr. Anthony Broughton of Claflin University.

“With the parenting session he is giving them strategies such as little activities meaning games and songs they could use at home to support literacy," said Williams.

Thirteen children's authors were invited to read their books to the students.

The goal- inspire kids to develop a love of reading and writing that goes beyond the classroom.