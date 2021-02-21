ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for almost a month.
Christina Marie Eckler was reported missing by family members.
She was last seen in Orangeburg, SC on February 1, 2021.
Eckler may be traveling with a white male, described as possibly 45 to 50 years old. She may be traveling in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with South Carolina tag YQW467.
If you have information about her, you are asked to please contact Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106, Orangeburg Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers will remain anonymous.