Christina Marie Eckler has been reported missing by her family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Christina Marie Eckler was reported missing by family members.

She was last seen in Orangeburg, SC on February 1, 2021.

Eckler may be traveling with a white male, described as possibly 45 to 50 years old. She may be traveling in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with South Carolina tag YQW467.