x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Orangeburg

Orangeburg woman missing since Feb. 1

Christina Marie Eckler has been reported missing by her family
Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing for almost a month.

Christina Marie Eckler was reported missing by family members.

She was last seen in Orangeburg, SC on February 1, 2021. 

Eckler may be traveling with a white male, described as possibly 45 to 50 years old. She may be traveling in a 2013 light blue Dodge Avenger with South Carolina tag YQW467. 

Credit: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

If you have information about her, you are asked to please contact Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106, Orangeburg Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.  All callers will remain anonymous. 

Related Articles