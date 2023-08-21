City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County in discussion about fire service contracts

Both are considering a plan that they say could extend fire services to folks outside of city limits, while also lowering insurance costs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Residents who live in the city limits of Orangeburg have fire services included in their property taxes. While five miles outside of town, residents receive fire services through individual fire contracts. That, however, could soon change.

The new proposed plan would add funding from the county to cover those residents and including millage to property taxes to cover fire services.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young believes any deal would have to benefit as many as possible.

"Most of the hiccups that we have come across has basically been contractually stuff," said Young. "That one way or the other we have to get across the finish line. The county and the city are committed to working this thing through we just have to get the agreement worked out where everybody is satisfied."

Residents like Reatha Perry who live in the five mile radius believe that fire insurance has become a financial burden.

"Fire insurance has gone up and that takes a lot out of our budget," Perry said. "So, hopefully, if we can get some type of funding or whatever, the city can help us assist us for paying for it."

Young believes that residents will see a financial difference if the plan moves forward.

"Everybody would contribute towards that because it would be across-the-board tax versus just a contract," said Young. "It would actually lower, in a lot of cases, some people's fire insurance, as well, which would probably over the cost of the tax anyway."