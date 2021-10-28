Orangeburg goes pink for breast cancer awareness

The Orangeburg Chapter of the Links turns Orangeburg pink to raise awareness of breast cancer.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Chapter of the Links is sending a strong visual message in the City of Orangeburg on the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Breast cancer touches almost every family that has been affected by it," said Candace Berry-Vaughn, Member of the Orangeburg Chapter of the Links.

The member of the volunteer service organization made up of women of color says the organization has picked back up the initiative they started in 2019 in turning the town pink.

"When COVID hit, it shut everybody down, but we did not want to lose the importance of breast cancer awareness," said Berry-Vaughn. "We started back up this year, and we have 30 businesses around town supporting us this year. When you drive around downtown, it's pink!"

Let’s Light it Up Pink for the month of October! Join us as we light up the beautiful Garden City with pink lights as we honor and celebrate our Breast Cancer Warriors! pic.twitter.com/Ig2Vz0a5zj — Orangeburg SC Links (@OrangeburgLinks) October 4, 2021

The Mabrey Cancer Center for Cancer Care is one example of a building showing off its pink lights.

This year, the Links presented the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg a check for more than $1,680 to sponsor ten women to get mammograms. RMC's CEO and President David Southerland says the money will help a few eligible women.

The hospital regularly sees high cases of women in the county with breast cancer.

October is breast cancer awareness month. Today, we are sharing why it is important for Black women to understand why... Posted by Orangeburg Chapter of The Links, Incorporated on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

"The fact that we received this donation, and we can take the money to give it to people who don't have the resources to get mammographies on a timely basis is significant," Southerland said.