City of Orangeburg planning 'Railroad Corner' redevelopment

The city administrator says their goal with this mixed-use development is to preserve the history of the surrounding neighborhood and increase pedestrian activity.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has been planning to redevelop Railroad Corner since December 2020 and is now seeking public input for guidance.

“The Railroad Corner represents a gateway to Downtown Orangeburg," said City Administrator Sidney Evering.

The new development will be located at the corner of Russell and Boulevard Streets. Evering said this same location is where Civil Rights leaders used to meet in the 1950's and 1960's.

He says this history is something that will be kept in mind as they try to give the corner new life.

“The thought and purpose is to redevelop this site but also respect and preserve where possible the historical buildings on the site," said Evering.

There are plans to make the building mixed-used with commercial and residential space.

They are considering three different scenarios to decide how the space will be used and how much public investment will be needed. Leonard Pelzer lives nearby and owns a barbershop right across the street.

“Anytime we see our Orangeburg community investing into the downtown area it makes us feel proud to live here in the community," said Pelzer.

Other community members say this development could lead to more local growth.

“It’s a positive thing for Orangeburg. It’s something that we need. You know, we need more development here and with this being built it’s an invitation for more development to come here," said one community member.

The project could cost up to $18 million. Up to $5 million will come from public investment. Currently, there is no set timeline of completion.