The Masters program will begin in the fall of 2021.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is doing their part to help train more healthcare workers and this month their nursing program got a real shot in the arm.

The university received approval for a Masters of Science program in the Nursing department.

This comes a year after Claflin's RN to Bachelor of Science program received national accreditation.

Dr. Shannon Smith, the Chair of Claflin’s Nursing Department, is happy about the department’s growth.

“It’s a great thing for the university because it’s directly aligned with Claflin’s vision of being recognized as a leading 21st century institute of higher education," said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith is also hopeful these additions to the department will give students a wider skill set that will could help with the shortage of healthcare workers in the Carolinas.

“When you look at the statistics for Orangeburg County, and the statistics for the South Carolina community as compared to the US, we’re behind in so many areas so this program is going to help nurses develop activities and more skills to help our community.”

