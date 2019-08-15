ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg, the newest members of the Claflin family are learning new ways to give back.

Nearly 500 freshmen attended the 2019 community service expo, where 26 volunteer organizations gathered in one place. From animal rescues to soup kitchens,the agencies came out to let students know how they can be of service to the Orangeburg community.

“Exposure this early does a big thing for the students,” says Jabian Cooper, program coordinator at Claflin University. "What better way to show them what Claflin and Orangeburg has to offer than to bring these people here who operate in Orangeburg every day.”

Students who graduate from Claflin are required to have at least 80 hours of community service by the end of their four year tenure.