Almost 100 families receiving food this Thanksgiving with the help of a food program at Claflin

The program partners with the Department of Social Services to identify what families in the area have a need.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Food insecurity becomes more obvious around the holidays, Thanksgiving in particular.

According to Claflin University's vice-president of student development services Leroy Durant, the school been working to address that need for the last 27 years through its annual food distribution program.

“We know that this day, Thanksgiving day, that these families that will come will have a basket with ham and turkey and all the trimmings that come with that on that special day," said Durant.

Baskets are filled with food like macaroni and cheese, greens, and canned goods.

The program feeds about 80 to 90 families annually throughout the Orangeburg area.

The food is donated from various departments and organizations on campus.

“Claflin is a part of the community and it’s important that Claflin continues to parish and to share its wealth with the community," he said, "It's a way to link the university with the community."

Orangeburg families who are interested in requesting food can contact director of career services Carolyn Snell at 803-535-5338.