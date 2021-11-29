Claflin University hosting annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser

This Giving Tuesday, Claflin University aims to raise $50,000 for scholarships and academic programs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As the season of giving continues, Claflin University is hoping people will find it in their hearts to invest in its student programs on Giving Tuesday.

“On Giving Tuesday, people open up their hearts and give their time, talent, and treasure to things that mean a lot to them," said Claflin University Interim Vice President Marcus Burgess.

This Giving Tuesday, the university aims to raise $50,000 dollars. Proceeds will go towards the Claflin fund benefitting the school's various scholarships and academic programs.

“We have a number of alumni and friends who wanna support their own individual endowments. Athletics, the choir, so we want you to just open up your hearts and give to something that means a lot to you," said Burgess.

Claflin University will hold its annual GivingTuesday Campaign on November 30, 2021, from 12 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. This year’s GivingTuesday fundraising goal is $50,000 that will support need-based student scholarships through the Claflin Fund. pic.twitter.com/96v39XjQXh — Claflin University (@ClaflinUniv1869) November 26, 2021

Burgess says Claflin's largest fundraising year was in 2019, when it raised $116,000 for need-based scholarships.

“At the end of the day, we wanted to help those students who needed that gap for the second semester, so those funds helped those students who didn’t have any other ways to go, but through that charitable donation that many of our alumni and friends gave during that year," Burgess said.

Alumni, students, and community members alike are being challenged to donate this year.

"We're encouraging everyone. If you have a heart for the underprivileged, or the underserved or you have a heart for higher education, we are encouraging each and every one of you to make a gift tomorrow."