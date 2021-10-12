Claflin University students preparing to conquer the world after graduation

Claflin University students said their experiences helped brace them for the next chapters in their lives.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday Claflin University students walked the stage, received their degrees, and started preparing for the next chapter of their lives.

“My journey is gonna be different than the average college graduate," graduate Ashtin Knowles said.

Knowles immigrated to the United States from the Bahamas when he was in graduate school and received his degree in business management.

“Legal processes and immigration … it’s really hard for us to, I guess you could say, transfer into like everyday life," Knowles said.

Knowles says if he is able to extend his visa, he would like to either continue his education in marketing at Claflin or another graduate school.

Nija Burwell received her degree in psychology with a double minor in sociology and criminal justice.

“I want to go get my Master’s degree because I love psychology, and I want to learn more about it and I want to hone in or specify specifically in human sexuality or social deviance," Burwell said.

Both students said their experiences at Claflin helped brace them for their next chapters.

"Just being here at Claflin is just like, it's a family here. And being an immigrant, the family aspect of the university is like the most important component to me," Knowles said.

Burwell credits her criminal justice major for awakening her consciousness of the world around her.