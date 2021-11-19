Claflin University inaugurates Dwuaun Warmack as ninth president

Warmack began his tenure at Claflin in August 2019. His initial ceremony was scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Warmack began his tenure at Claflin in August 2019. His initial ceremony was scheduled for March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. Claflin University says Warmack rose to the challenge to guide them through this unprecedented time.

“So, in April, Claflin joined the rest of the world in this quest to keep our families, ourselves, and our campuses safe from COVID-19, the global pandemic," Warmack said. "Major disruption was experienced in every aspect of our lives. But, as I said many times, Claflin was not gonna only survive, but we were gonna thrive during the pandemic."

Warmack succeeds Dr. Henry Tisdale, who served as the institution's president for 25 years.

“I wanna build on a legacy while transcending to the future, building on a legacy while transcending into the future, standing on the shoulders of those eight giants who came before me," Warmack said. "This includes creating innovative curriculum and academic programs."

Before coming to Claflin, Warmack served as president at Harris-Stowe University in Missouri for five years. During that time, the university received more than $24 million in funding, including a $5 million grant.