A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center.

It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state.

Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to allow a space for the next generation of STEM professionals to have access to what they describe as cutting edge research.

”When you think of the underrepresentation of minorities, African Americans, and women in the STEM profession and historically HBCU’s have been a thought leader in that space," said Claflin president Dr. Dwaun Warmack.

Addressing the disparities in the field of STEM is a major part of the goal in mind for this new building. That's according to Dr. Warmack, and the federal funding will help make this possible.

He says the center will serve as a hub for research in the fields of cybersecurity, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence to researchers both on campus and throughout the region.

It will also be able to accommodate newer technology and equipment.

“This will allow us to expand the work industry that’s needed to fulfill some of these jobs and the need that is out here. So whether that’s silicone valley, whether that’s here in the state of South Carolina," said Warmack.

Warmack says this is the first step of the university's goal toward becoming a Research 2 university which is determined based on the amount of research activity on a campus.

This makes it more competitive for research grants.