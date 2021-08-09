Claflin University welcomes more than 250 freshmen to campus

Freshman orientation was the first time in 18 months the school had students on campus.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is welcoming students on campus for the first time in about 18 months.

"We've been given very clear directives on what is needed to stay on campus," said Claflin freshman Casey Fore. "I hope that everybody continues to wear the masks, so I'm able to enjoy my freshmen experience. I hope that it doesn't get cut short like my senior year."

Freshman orientation began August 8 and runs through August 11 for about 250 students.

"Several years ago, we brought of high classes with more than 500 students," said Cynthia Duncan-Joesph, Claflin University's director of freshmen college. "This year, our numbers on the ground may not be high, but we do have an online presence of students for families who don't feel comfortable sending their kids to school yet."

The new students moved in last weekend, and they have most of the week to get themselves comfortable on campus and with COVID-19 regulations.

Claflin is mandating masks be worn around campus and while inside buildings. During freshmen orientation, a few students said they agree with the school's COVID plan.

“Ask Me, I Was a Freshman Once” - This year’s @claflinfreshmen (Orientation Leaders) have been helping new students move in and get acquainted to life at Claflin. #Pantherpride #ClaflinMagic #ClaflinConfidence Posted by Claflin University on Sunday, August 8, 2021

"Hopefully, when everybody is fully vaccinated, the mask can come off because it is hard," Fore said. "I really hope I can enjoy the basketball and football games and other activities because I wasn't able to as a [high school] senior."

"We have a lot of responsibilities that are put on our shoulders to prove that this campus can stay open," Haynes said. "We have to prove that people are following mandates, instructions, and students are keeping themselves safe."

"They don't need to worry about that because our staff has been prepared all summer," explained Duncan-Joesph. "We've met frequently, and we know how to keep our community as safe as possible."