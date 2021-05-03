Samaritan House of Orangeburg starts community garden

The purpose of the garden is to help interest residents in gardening once they leave the facility.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Samaritan House of Orangeburg is planting seeds to success in their resident's future with garden boxes.

"Whenever the residents come to the Samaritan House, they are here for 90 days," said Executive Director Henry Miller. "Within that period, we work with them on life skills so when they get back into society, they'll be able to help themselves."

The homeless shelter received six garden boxes from Growing COB, an organization that seeks access to fresh food, to start a community garden behind the facility.

"There is not a lot of healthy food access," said Tri-County Health Network's Director Stephaine Harrison. "We did our community health needs assessment and health improvement plan, and once again: hypertension, obesity, high blood pressure was in the top three in the areas we serve."

Samaritan House's executive director says all of the food that will be grown will come from donations. Miller goes on to say the residents will start planting the first patch of food in July.