Construction underway for $2.5 million Calhoun County sports complex

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Construction is underway for a new sports complex in Calhoun County.

“It’s a very centralized location that way people from all ends of the county can come and participate in our various sports and programs that we will have here at the complex," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.

The $2.5 million will serve as a hub for local recreation including two soccer fields, a football, field, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a playground, and a walking trail.

It will allow the county to host tournaments for its youth sports program.

“If you live in Sandy Run and the soccer’s down in Cameron, that’s a long drive for an individual. This makes it a little easier on the parents and on the kids as well," said Tarrant.

Cesar Tomayo serves as both a coach and parent involved in local recreation. He says the need to travel for sports has affected program participation, and this complex will help keep people close to home.

“I think it’s amazing because me as a parent, is like I would prefer my kids to be out there doing something active and spending time outside, outdoors instead of home just being on the phone or tablet. I think they’ll enjoy it as well," said Tomayo.

It's being funded by the Calhoun County Project Sales Tax, the county budget, and $450,000 in state funding. It will be located across the street from the Family Health Centers in St. Matthews at 558 Chestnut Street.