Elderly Orangeburg man identified as victim found after Orangeburg house fire

Several departments helped during the fire. Officials believe the fire was accidental.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 77-year-old man who was found dead after a house fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to a home on Mason Drive around 1:35 p.m. The house, described as a one-and-a-half-story residence, was already burning heavily in one room as they arrived. Wind and hot weather helped the fire spread quickly, and the roof collapsed as the home burned.

It took fire crews roughly two hours to bring the fire under control, and one person was found inside.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle identified Dennis Wheeler as the victim and said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.