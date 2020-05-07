Coroner releases names of five killed in Orangeburg crash

All were from West Virginia

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Five West Virginia residents have died in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg County coroner says the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg.

The Times and Democrat reports they are identified as Justin Cooper and Michael Russell of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, Jasmine Morris and Gracie Taylor, all of Erbacon, West Virginia.

State police say they were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned.

Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known.