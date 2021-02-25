No appointment COVID-19 vaccines offered at Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

The Regional Medical Center has a very limited supply of first dose of vaccines this week, so the doses will be given on a first come first serve basis.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines will be available during a vaccination clinic at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Friday. No appointments will be needed to get vaccines at the clinic.

The Regional Medical Center has a very limited supply of first dose of vaccines this week, so those doses will be given on a first come first serve basis to those who are the age of 65 and older.

Second doses will be administered to those who received their shot on February 5th. However, the vaccination clinic is only offered to residents who live in Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties because of the supply. The medical center will not provide second vaccine doses to those who received their shot at a different location.

Here are some things you need to know when getting your vaccine at the fairgrounds:

Bring your ID.

Do not bring visitors unless you need assistance.

You will need to list your current medications on the consent form.

You will need to keep your voucher you received for your first dose as a pass to get your second one.

So far, DHEC reports RMC has received 1,793 first dose Pzifer vaccines and administered 1,640. 915 Second doses have been received, with 1,132 shots being administered. Orangeburg County as a whole has administered 16,555 vaccines.