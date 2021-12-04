Damaged Orangeburg County railroad crossing set to finally be fixed

The railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard is set for repairs April 14th-17th.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Relief is on the way to a well-traveled road in Orangeburg. The railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson BLVD will finally be repaired this week.

"That road is bad, man," said Orangeburg resident William Boyd. "I've seen some people lost the front part of their car coming across that track."

"CSX has responded within those 30 days for the scheduled repair," said Orangeburg's City Administrator Sidney Evering. "We are pleased about that."

CSX has scheduled repairs from April 14th -17th. This comes after the city passed a resolution in March to contact the company's president to expedite repairs. Evering says CSX told them that COVID was the reason for the delay in repairs.

"The city has been in contact with CSX since March 2020," said Evering. "It was supposed to be repaired in a few months, but of course, the pandemic was going on. I can understand where that might have led to delays."

Stonewall Jackson Blvd. will be shut down starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. and reopened on Saturday by noon. The city is currently working on a list of detours. Boyd says this is long overdue.