Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff

There is a need to fill about 10 vacancies for support staff at eight homes in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities.

The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.

“Somebody who is loving and caring, that is used to taking care of somebody. Could be a mom, dad, or family member and someone that’s willing to get that love and affection as they would give their child or their parent," said administrative assistant Bria Fraiser.

Staff members would help clients with medication, personal hygiene, cooking, and cleaning. There are eight homes in the eastern part of Orangeburg County with groups of four men or four women living in each home.

“It started off as a small group home and it just thrived. It was somebody that went out and said hey, does your child have a special need? What can we do to help them," said Fraiser.

Requirements for staff are to have a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid South Carolina driver's license. In Holly Hill, Fraiser said a lot of people commute to Columbia and Charleston to find work which has made recruitment difficult. However, opportunities are available.

“How to cook, how to wash clothes, even how to drive. We do have some of our consumers that have permits and driver’s licenses," Fraiser said. "So, we’re looking for some people [who are] willing to do this kind of work and that is truly dedicated to health care," said Fraiser.