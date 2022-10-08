A new South Carolina program looks to help those with diabetes

The class begins August 19 at the Calhoun County Council on Aging and is being offered to people ages 18 and older.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A new national diabetes prevention program aims to help people become healthier versions of themselves here in South Carolina.

“Being on this journey together and feeling that wholeness instead of feeling like oh I can’t do this, it’s a struggle, but we’re in it together right," said Regional Medical Center physical educator Erica Strecker-Hayden.

The program is targeted to people at risk of diabetes.

Over the course of 26 weeks, people will learn how to make mindful changes to their routines like taking the stairs and eating in modification. There will be 16 weekly sessions and six monthly follow-up sessions.

“It’s a domino effect right? If you have increased chance of diabetes, you’re 9 times out of 10 overweight, and you’re not as physically active. Then we have the insulin and it’s just a ripple effect and what it’s causing to our body inside so basically it’s eating the inside out," said Strecker-Hayden.

Participants will track their progress through food and activity logs.

Teresa Moore joined the Orangeburg program six weeks ago because diabetes runs in the family. She says she already feels healthier and stronger.

“I have lost a little over 10 pounds and that’s a big landmark for me that I didn’t have to go on some strict diet and couldn’t have anything," said Moore.

It is being funded by the Tri County Health Network.