One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg

Authorities said no people were hurt as a result of the fire.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters then made their way inside the building to help suppress the fire as others began searching for potential occupants. And while no people were in the fire, the department said two dogs were found and brought out.

The department said that firefighters quickly began CPR on both dogs and Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services was also notified. One dog, later identified as "Lucky" had responded positively to attempts to resuscitate them. However, the other didn't respond and rescuers were forced to make the decision to continue their efforts for that dog.

Department of Safety Animal Control also assisted with technical aspects of caring for the dogs. The American Red Cross is working with the residents of the home to provide support.