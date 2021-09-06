Habitat for Humanity builds new home for Orangeburg family

After job loss and homelessness, the Nkhata family will have a home they can call their own.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Charlene Nkhata and her two children got the keys to a new chapter in their lives after the Edisto Habitat for Humanity in Orangeburg built them a new home.

"I want to see my children not wake up sad, and we're going to wake up happy from now on," expressed Nkhata.

Nkhata says before getting her new home, her previous house was unsuitable to raise a family.

"When I had to stop working in 2015, We were homeless for six months," explained Nkhata. "We lived in Colleton County with my mother, and a friend of mine offered to move us back here in 2016. It wasn't as bad when we first started, but after two years, I decided when need to leave."

The reality to find an affordable one was almost out of reach due to medical bills stacking up when she got sick six years ago.

"I had to fight. There was something in me that wouldn't let me give up. You can't kill the fight in me; that's something you can't do."

The Nkahata family was supposed to move in December, but the pandemic delayed the process. They will begin moving into their new home on June 9th. Loved ones, local organizations, and volunteers were at the dedication to share the moment with them.