Endangered 94-year-old woman missing in Orangeburg

She was last seen near her home by the Bowman-Bethune High school

A 94-year-old woman has walked away from her home in Orangeburg and officals are hoping you can help.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are searching for a senior reported missing in Orangeburg County.

"This lady was reported missing from a location not too far from around the Bowman-Bethune School, " the sheriff said. "If anyone has anything on this lady's location, let's get her home where she belongs."

She was last seen around 2 pm Sunday afternoon.

Ravenell said investigators are searching for 94-year-old Mazie Boyd, who may have walked off from her Charleston Highway home earlier Sunday.

Boyd resides on the 4700 block of Charleston Highway between Bowman and Orangeburg.

The nonagenarian is said to be described as standing around 5'3" tall and weighing around 150 pounds. Boyd is said to have gray hair and possibly be wearing a scarf, a black and white pajama top and a black and red plaid pajama bottom. She may be carrying a brown and white blanket brandishing red stripes.

Boyd is considered endangered due to medical conditions.