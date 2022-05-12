Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers

As customers use more energy to keep warm, prices are going up.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices.

The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past year.

These costs are trickling down to customers.

Related Articles Orangeburg utility experts give tips on how to conserve energy as fuel prices rise

“We have seen both of these commodities escalate to historical levels in a very short period of time. Consequently, this increase must be passed on to our customers," said general manager Warren Harley, "While our team works diligently to mitigate the impact, there is little we can do to avoid an increase in your charges."

He says data shows winter is peak season for customers as they're using more energy to heat their homes.

Through the OCAB Community Action Agency, assistance is available to those needing help with their utilities in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. It also covers Allendale and Bamberg counties

Related Articles Support available for rent, utility assistance in Orangeburg

“Individuals in our communities and all communities in the United States have difficulty paying utility bills during the entire year but especially during the winter months so Congress made available the low income home energy assistance program," said OCAB executive director Calvin Wright.

He says over the course of a year, several million dollars are spent through this program to cover the cost of water and utility bills through Dominion Energy and DPU. The amount of money one qualifies for depends on their income and other factors.