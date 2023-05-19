Fake security system installers scam Orangeburg man; sheriff issues warning

Residents of Orangeburg County cautioned of fraudulent security system repairmen scamming victims into divulging sensitive financial details.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County authorities are warning the public of a duo of scammers who tricked a resident into revealing sensitive financial information.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Thursday warning of a pair of fake security system repairmen who have already struck at least once in Orangeburg County.

Ravenell said a man on Daniel Street reported that two men arrived at his home claiming to be a legitimate security company and added that another legitimate security company had sent them to upgrade the man's security system.

The victim had a system from one of the companies mentioned by the men, so he allowed them to do their work. But, after appearing to do maintenance, they asked the man for his financial card information to pay for future upgrades.

“They seemed legitimate to this gentleman, so he gave them the number,” the sheriff said in Thursday's warning.

But the victim was also suspicious and called the security company who they claimed to be performing the work for. They said they did not send anyone from another company nor would they.

The sheriff's office said the man has had to cancel his credit card as a result.

“If you have any questions about security people showing up unexpectedly, call us immediately," Ravenell said.